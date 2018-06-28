Share:

KHAIRPUR - Twenty passengers were injured in a road mishap near Ranipur on Wednesday.

According to Ranipur police, a passengers coach was going to Rahimyar Khan from Karachi when reached near Ranipur Toll Plaza goes over controlled from its driver and fall on road side due to over speed.

As a result twenty passengers including Ali Nawaz, Riaz Ali, Noor Muhammad, Khurshed Begum, Sana Bebi and others were injured and they shifted to Ranipur Hospital for treatment.

REJECTED

The nomination papers of former Sindh minister and leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Manzoor Wassan for PS-27 Khairpur have been rejected by the appellate tribunal on Wednesday.

According to reports, the nomination papers of Manzoor Wassan have been rejected by the appellate tribunal as member of grand democratic alliance (GDA), Mir Zaheer Talpur filed an appeal against his candidature.

He raised issued of his undeclared assets in Dubai. The PPP leader decided to approach the Sindh High Court over the matter.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of Mir Shah Nawaz of the GDA also have been rejected by appellate tribunal from same constituency PS-27.

Meanwhile, Former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Dr Abdul Sattar left the PPP and formally joins grand democratic alliances (GDA) on Wednesday.

In a joint press conference in Mehrabpur Dr Sattar along with former federal minister and GDA leader Rais Ghulam Murtaza and former MPA Sayed Ahmed criticized the policy of the PPP and said that he is joining the GDA with his core of heart.

Dr Sattar was remained two times MPA on the PPP ticket now he was angry because he was not issued ticket for PS-34.

DEVELOPMENT

Social activist and Head of Hidayat Jumani Welfare Trust Mubeen Jumani announced to construct mosque at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur.

In this regard the team of consultants and engineers visited the site and held talk with the university authorities on Wednesday.

The endeavors for construction of a mosque at the university were initiated by Professor Dr Chandan Lal, Director Alumni Association on the special directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Parveen Shah.

The team of Hidayat Jumani Welfare Trust including Syed Kosar Shah, Manager Hidayat Jumani Welfare Trust and Halar Ali Memon, civil engineer visited the site and consulted with university authorities.