ISLAMABAD - A briefing for Islamabad-based Heads of Missions was held Thursday regarding the recent Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation in held Kashmir.

The OHCHR report titled: “Report on the situation of human rights in Kashmir: Developments in the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir from June 2016 to April 2018 and general human rights concerns in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan” was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon, said a foreign ministry statement. Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal opened the briefing with a video, exhibiting the brutal assassination of Shujaat Bukhari and the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the wake of the issuance of the first OHCHR Report on the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson stated that the Report had a categorical focus on the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir and explicitly underscored India’s obligation to fulfill its commitment to International Human Rights Law and International Humanitarian Law, as well as, to halt the human sufferings in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister in his remarks said it was regrettable that “our fundamental human conscience had been surpassed by our more ‘practical’ interests, when it came to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

“It is time for the international community to move beyond political and economic expediencies and fulfill its promises to the Kashmiri people, as per United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” he added.