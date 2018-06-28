Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan (PSP) has assumed the charge as Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police.

He is the 16th Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police. Before his posting as Inspector General NH&MP, he remained Additional Inspector General (Operations) in Punjab. Some of the key positions that he held during his career include DIG (Operations) Punjab, DIG (CTD) Punjab, RPO Multan, CPO Multan, SSP (Special Branch) Lahore Region, SSP (Operations) Lahore, PSO to Chief Minister Punjab and DPO Toba Tek Singh. His professional competence can be gauged from the fact that he was the first ever ASP to receive President Police Medal (PPM) and Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM). On his arrival at NHMP Headquarters in Islamabad, he was presented a guard of honour subsequent to which he held meetings with his Staff Officers. The new commander has pledged his resolve to strengthen the organisation for improved public service, said a press release issued here Wednesday.