Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-After Pakistan, also the Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet has approved tax amnesty scheme under which people of the state will declare their foreign and local assets voluntarily.

The cabinet met with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair in the State's capital town to adopt the scheme, an AJK government spokesman later told this Correspondent when contacted Tuesday evening.

The cabinet approved Foreign Estate Ordinance 2018, Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Ordinance 2018 and Reorganisation of AJK Information Technology Board.

The cabinet also approved Allopathic System Act 2017. Under this act, non- registered doctors will be neither allowed to prescribe medicines nor to operate. The cabinet also constituted a committee headed by Senior Minister to review elimination of district quota notification for government jobs. The committee will take all political parties on board and present its report in a month time.

Addressing the meeting, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said all possible steps would be taken for enhancing revenue of the state. "We will limit our expenditures in available resources. The government functionaries have to show sagacity following financial autonomy," he said.

The cabinet also approved a number of resolutions. The resolutions invited the attention of the United Nations towards gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and welcomed constitution of fact finding mission. The resolution termed this act as a major breakthrough on the Kashmir issue.