KARACHI - Appellate bench of the Sindh High Court on Wednesday rejected another appeal against acceptance of the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for NA-243. The bench has refused an appeal filed by Javid Khalid seeking rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers. The applicant submitted before the bench that Imran Khan had submitted his affidavit to the RO without giving complete information, he pleaded to reject his nomination papers. The bench refused his plea and allowed Imran Khan to contest election. The PTI chief has submitted his nomination papers for contesting election from NA-243.

Three appellate benches have disposed of as many as 206 appeals in six days. The appeals were filed by the candidates against refusal of their nomination papers by the ROs.

The appellate benches led by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice KK Agha and Justice Yusuf Syed conducted hearing the appeals at Sindh High Court.

In the last day, the appellate bench accepted an appeal filed by Abdul Bashar, candidate of All Pakistan Muslim League; he is contesting election from PS 117. The bench also accepted appeals of PPP candidates from Tandoalayar, Abdull Sattar Bachani and his son Zulfiqar Bachani. Their nomination papers were refused by the RO for not submitting of clearance certificates from banks, as they have written off loans, they did not declare in the nomination papers.

The bench refused an appeal of Gull Farooq, candidate of PS 116, his nomination papers were rejected by RO. The bench also refused appeal of Bashir Muhammad Syed an independent candidate from PS 101. MQM candidate from PS 118 Muhammad Yaqoob appeal was refused.

An objection filed against the acceptance of the nomination papers of Sindh United Party, Jalal Mehmood Shah was refused by the appellate bench. His political rival Ghulam Mustafa submitted an appeal against the acceptance of his nomination papers.