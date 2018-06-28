Share:

PESHAWAR - A group of businessmen belonging to Jamrud Wednesday said that they had given at least Rs80 million to a group of businessmen headed by former MNA Al-Haj Shaji Gul in 2014 for a joint business venture but they were neither paying the principal amount nor interests despite repeated requests.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Peshawar press club, about 14 businessmen headed by Haji Khanteef, Haji Ibrahim, Haji Jan Muhammad, and Rahat Gul Afridi alleged that former MNA Al-Haj Shaji Gul and his relatives including Irshad Afridi, Hikmat Shah and others had deprived them of their assets on pretext of joint business venture and denying return of the money.

"We have given cash and even costly luxury vehicle to the business group of Al-Haj Shaji Gul in order to earn livelihood for our families but all of our hopes were drowned," Haji Khanteef said and demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to disqualify the former lawmaker who is candidate for NA-43, tribal area.

The group, he said had vast business of various items but they had given the money for cloth business but they were not given any kind of interests, saying that when they demanded their money back they were threatened with dire consequences.

"We will start protest demonstrations if the administration of Khyber tribal district did not help recover our assets from the influential people," he warned.

They demanded of the ECP to take notice of their complaints and bar the candidate from contesting election.