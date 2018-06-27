Share:

SIALKOT-Hundreds of PTI workers and supporters staged a demonstration against the PTI top leadership for changing its candidate in Pasrur city's NA-74 constituency.

It has withdrawn the party ticket from Barrister Mansur Sarwar Khan and awarded it to PPP's dissident Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas in Pasrur city's NA-74 constituency. The PTI leadership changed the PTI candidate against PML-N's Ali Zahid Hamid in Pasrur city's constituency (NA 74, Sialkot-III).

The PML-N's candidate is likely to give tough time to PTI in general elections. The outraged workers lodged a strong protest against PTI top leadership. They demanded the PTI ticket for Mansur Sarwar Khan. Talking to the newsmen at Pasrur, he announced to contest polls as independent candidate in constituency if the PTI leadership did not return him the ticket.

In Sargodha, former parliamentary secretary local bodies Punjab Chaudhary Abdul Razaq Dhillon has announced to quit politics for not getting PML-N ticket for PP-77.

He is dejected over the party decision. He has twice won provincial assembly seat. Meanwhile, former DG FIA Zafar Ahmed Qureshi has decided to contest election as independent candidate from NA-92 Sargodha. Earlier, he was participating in election on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf platform. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has got back ticket from Zafar Ahmed Qureshi and issued to Naeemud Din Sialvi son of Pir of Sial Shairf Khawaja Hameed Din Sialvi for NA-92.

Also PTI leader Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon has declared to contest election as independent candidate after PTI high command decision to give party ticket for NA-90 Sargodha city to Ex MPA Dr Nadia Aziz. She joined PTI after leaving PML-N. PTI also issued ticket of NA-91 to Ex MPA of PML-Q Amir Sultan Cheema close relative of former CM Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi who joined PTI.