Share:

ISLAMABAD: China Cultural Centre (CCC) in Pakistan has organized an exhibition titled “China in Stamps” during a week-long China Cultural Week being held at CCC office in Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The China Cultural Centre organized the exhibition in collaboration with Network of International Culture Entities (NICE). Visitors witnessed a wide range of collection of rare and vintage stamps from China. The first Chinese stamps were issued by the Shanghai Municipal Council for use by local merchants during the Qing Dynasty in 1865, which later spread to other Treaty Ports across China.

Pakistan Post has also established a Philatelic counter at the China stamps site where Pakistan Post displayed the collection of commemorative postage stamps issued regarding the Pakistan-China Friendship. Chinese Cultural Counsellor You Yi and Director China Culture Centre thanked the Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Postal Services for participating in China Stamps Exhibition.–APP

He said Pakistani stamps collectors witnessed rare Philatelic items displayed at the China stamps exhibition. The theme of this event was to provide inheritance and innovation of Chinese intangible creative products through stamps. The exhibition will remain open to the public at China Cultural Centre in Pakistan based in Islamabad till the end of July 2018.