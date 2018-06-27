Share:

LOS ANGELES-Demi Lovato has got a new tattoo. The 25-year-old singer has revealed that she and her ‘’team’’ have got matching inkings - which read ‘’free’’ - on their pinky fingers, just days after she dropped her new track ‘Sober’ in which she confirmed she had broken her six years sobriety. Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday (25.06.18) night, Demi uploaded a photograph of her new body artwork in a black and white shot, followed by ‘’Jun. 22, 2018’’ - which may have been a reference to the date she went under the pen. She accompanied it with the caption: ‘’The team that tats together stays together.’’ The brunette beauty shocked the world last week when she released her new single, in which she sings: ‘’Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/ And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again/ I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.’’