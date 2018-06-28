Share:

LAHORE - Diya Women Football Club (WFC) Karachi earned a hard-fought victory against Islamabad Football Association (IFA) team by 1-0 in the 9th match of the Shahlyla Baloch National Women U-16 Championship here at the at Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) ground on Wednesday.

The decisive goal was scored by Umme Zuneria Shah in the 63rd minute. Islamabad FA team defended well as the first half remained goalless. In the second session, both the teams made good moves but Umme Zuneria Shah of Diya WFC successfully converted the in the 63rd minute to steer her team to victory.

The 10th match of the event between Sindh and Karachi United ended in 1-1 draw. Snober netted the first goal for Sindh in the 23rd minute which was equalised by Karachi United in the 51th minute through Nadia. Later, no team could score and the match ended in 1-1 draw.