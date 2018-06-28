Share:

LAHORE - Ruling out possibilities of Pakistan-India war, former foreign minister Mian Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri has said that the neighbouring countries would have to sit together to resolve the outstanding issues.

Addressing launching ceremony of veteran journalist Saeed Aasi’s book ‘Teri Bukal De Wich Chor’ as chief guest at Quaid-e-Azam Library on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan has managed to improve the capacity regarding conventional weapon war.

“India has realized that she has no more superiority over Pakistan in conventional warfare. As such going into war is not a good option for India. Talks are the only option which India will chose either early or after elections in 2019”, Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri said. He said that India could not suppress the ongoing indigenous freedom movement in Kashmir. Referring to recent bilateral interactions between India and China, he said that developments were good for the region. “China is a trusted friend of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and China wants peace in the region”, he said.

Former Chief Minister Punjab Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattu said that Nawaz Sharif could have avoided the present situation provided he followed the advice of veteran journalist Majid Nizami regarding settling family disputes and avoiding setting up new industries. Unfortunately, he said, Sharifs paid no heed to the sane advice of Majid Nizami.

“I declared all assets before assuming charge as CM Punjab. I did the same after leaving the office. There was no change in assets of any of my family members. It is up to anyone to choose either respect or wealth. I also suggested Sharifs to do the same but it did not happen”, he said, adding, as such Sharifs were themselves to blame for the present crises.

He quoted incident of mediation of Majid Nizami to remove difference between Nawaz Shaif and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

“PML-N was planning introduction of speedy trial court. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah was taking this as parallel judicial system. In the presence of Majid Nizami at a lunch, Nawaz Sharif agreed to stop the plan on the assurance of Justice Sajjad regarding measures for disposal of cases within one month and decisions of appeals within three months. Later he (Nawaz Sharif) asked the CJP to talk to his father on the issue. But CJP refused to do that saying he has principally agreed with the PM to resolve the issue. On the very next day, the treasury introduced the bill in the National Assembly”, he said. Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi, Syed Manzoor Gilani, Ata-ur-Rehman, Majeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Rauf Tahir also addressed the ceremony.