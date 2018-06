Share:

LAHORE - An LHC election tribunal Wednesday dismissed an appeal against former state minister Saira Afzal Tarar and allowed her to contest election from NA-87. However, the tribunal accepted appeal against nomination papers of Maulana Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali for NA-81. The tribunal also allowed appeal challenging nomination papers of Imran Sher Ali, brother of Abid Sher Ali, for PP-117.