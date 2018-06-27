Share:

LAHORE-Singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed has announced to sing the official song for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s in General Election 2018 campaign.

The singer met the PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala a day earlier and took to twitter to share the pictures of the meeting and unveil the news.

He wrote: “I am thankful to Imran Khan and PTI for trusting me to sing their official song for the Elections 2018 campaign. Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout.” Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf also shared the news and expressed, “Prepared for an elevating PTI song? Farhan Saeed will be the voice behind our official song for Elections 2018 crusade.”

Actor and singer-songwriter, Farhan Saeed, has been in the music industry for well over a decade. Since joining as front man of Jal in 2004, Farhan’s music career is an awe-inspiring journey. After releasing two albums and a phenomenal performance of ‘Panchi’ on Coke Studio, Season 4, with Jal, Farhan went on to pursue music as a solo artist in 2011.

Farhan has since released a multitude of popular singles including ‘Khuwahishon’, ‘Sajna’ and ‘Pi Jaun (feat. Momina Mustehsan)’. He has also been a popular voice across the border and has most recently released ‘Thodi Der’ for the Indian film, Half Girlfriend.

Farhan is all set to leave the audience bowled over with his signature voice and electric performance in Elections and we can’t wait for the song to come out.