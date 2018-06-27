Share:

KARACHI-The creator of the megahits “Na Maloom Afraad series” and “Actor in Law”, Filmwala Pictures revealed only a few pictures of its new creation Load Wedding last month which took the social media by storm. Finally, the anticipated movie’s first teaser is out and has created waves everywhere.

The teaser is so captivating that it leaves the audience yearning for more. Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat share an amazing chemistry together. The teaser gives some real Desi Vibes.

It starts with the dialogue “Ammi jee Shaadi Kerni Hai Mujhe, Viah Karade Mera” which is eloquently delivered by Fahad Mustafa. The teaser clearly showcases wedding dhamaka along with a rollercoaster of emotions. The background score of the teaser is upbeat and totally desi giving a major shadi feel.

The music of the film is done by the music maestro Shani Arshad.

The crackerjack couple is once again showing its momentum by its impeccable performance along with the remaining cast of the film.

Starring Fahad Mustafa, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Faiza Hasan, Noor Ul Hasan, QaiserPiya, Anjum Habib and Ghazala Butt, Load Wedding is a social comedy film/ family drama directed by the extremely talented director Nabeel Qureshi and produced by one of the best producers in Pakistan Fizza Ali Meerza.

The teaser concludes with a message “A reason to live, love and dance this Eid-ul-Azha” and completely justifies the hashtag used by the film makers’ #BariEidKiBariFilm.

Audience’s expectations have reached the zenith after this teaser and people keenly wait for this film to hit the cinemas.