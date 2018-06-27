Share:

KASUR: District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi Wednesday issued orders for registration of a murder case against five police officials including former Phoolnagar Saddr station house officer [SHO] following the death of a man in-custody.

Sister of the deceased identified as Mohsin Raza submitted an application to the DPO stating that his brother was arrested on theft charges and he died of police torture. The DPO took notice of the application and ordered Pattoki Deputy Superintendent of Police [DSP] to thoroughly investigate the matter. According to a police spokesman, a case has been registered against five suspected police officials on the orders of the DPO.

Citizens robbed of valuables at gunpoint

Citizens lost cash and other valuables in different theft and robbery incidents occurred in Kasur City and suburbs the other day.

According to police sources, two dacoits entered the house of Saleemullah Saqib, held the family hostage and looted Rs160,000, four tola gold jewellery, three cell phones and two laptops. In another incident, four dacoits intercepted a petrol pump owner namely Amjad Ali-who was on the way to deposit Rs1.9 million in a bank in a car-and robbed him of the cash at gunpoint. In Habibabad Pattoki, unidentified thieves broke into a sweets shop and made off with Rs200,000. Police registered cases and were investigating.