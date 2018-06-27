Share:

Maradona falls ill after

Argentina win

Paramedics tended to Argentina legend Diego Maradona after he fell ill after cheering on his country as they scored late against Nigeria to stay in the World Cup on Tuesday, according to reports. Maradona, 57, had been visibly emotional during the match in Saint Petersburg that Argentina had to win to stay in the tournament. When Marcos Rojo scored the winning goal in the 86th minute, Maradona leaned over the front of the VIP box from where he was watching with friends and made a one-fingered salute while shouting an obscene insult. A video later emerged showing the 1986 World Cup winner looking unwell, walking with difficulty and being guided into the dining room of the VIP section by two friends and then sitting in a chair. Other photographs showed two uniformed paramedics attending to him, with one appearing to take his pulse. Argentina media reported that Maradona had suffered a spike in his blood pressure.

‘Taco’ puts tacos on line in Mexico vs Sweden

Former Sweden midfielder Anders Svensson says he will give up his favourite food if Mexico knock his country out of the World Cup. Svensson, who played for Southampton, is nicknamed 'Taco' because of his love of the Mexican dish. The Swedes are at risk of elimination unless they beat Group F leaders Mexico on Wednesday. "It's the last time I'll eat it if Mexico knock Sweden out," said Svensson, Sweden's most-capped player. The 41-year-old posted a video on Instagram of him wearing a Sweden shirt from one of his 148 international appearances. "It's a huge sacrifice from me, so make sure you eat them [the Mexicans] up. Best of luck!" he added. Mexico lead Group F on six points while Germany - who face bottom side South Korea - and Sweden both have three points.

Neymar scores! And sister dislocates shoulder

When Neymar finally scored against Costa Rica, Brazil cheered, the superstar striker cried, and his sister... dislocated her shoulder. Brazil's SporTV reported Wednesday that Rafaella Santos was so excited at her brother's last-gasp goal in the tricky win against minnows Costa Rica on Friday that she collided with a friend and injured her arm. She later posted a picture of herself on social media showing her left arm in a sling. The goal made it 2-0 for Brazil just before the final whistle, at which Neymar, the world's most expensive player, collapsed onto his knees and sobbed. He has been heavily criticized by fans in Brazil for his performance so far at the championship in Russia. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is under heavy pressure to deliver against Serbia on Wednesday. He is playing after a lengthy layoff due to surgery on a broken foot bone.

Colombia fan helps deaf, blind friend follow action

Incredible footage has emerged of a Colombia fan helping his blind, deaf friend experience his country’s win over Poland. Jose Richard Gallego lost his hearing and vision to disease at just nine but his passion for football did not diminish. Fortunately, his friend Cesar Daza was on hand to walk him through the game using a special series of gestures in a Bogota bar. A scaled board of the soccer pitch helps indicate where the ball is, letting Gallego picture the action. Gallego says: “I still remember before I lost my sight, I often watched the matches between Santa Fe and Millonarios on TV. I’ve liked Millonarios since then.” Gallego met Daza three years ago and the duo bonded over their love of football. The scenes are reminiscent of the young Sydney Swans supporter who helped commentate for his blind friend when his radio lost power last year.