MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the country is faced with a very serious situation and many considerable changes will take place in coming days.

Addressing workers conventions in Shujabad and PP-211 here on Wednesday, Gilani said that he talked in favour of democracy despite tough conditions because the PPP wanted to see democracy and democratic institutions strong. He said that the credit to force dictator like Musharraf to give up his uniform went to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who not only got the country rid of a dictator but also got restored democracy in the country without bloodshed. He said that Mohtarma led Nawaz Sharif to the way of elections. He said that when he was Prime Minister, Asghar Khan case was brought to him with recommendation to take action against Nawaz Sharif but he refused to do so and said that this decision should be made by the court.



He said that it was his recommendation to launch military operation against terrorists but both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan insisted on talks with Taliban. "Later on, my policy was implemented and military operation was launched," he asserted.



He claimed that he was innocent but he faced jail for the sake of the poor of the country. "I said to the judge that if giving jobs is a crime, I'll continue to commit this crime again and again," he added. He said that when he was prime minister he spent Rs22 billion on South Punjab projects on which Asif Zardari appreciated him and said that he is the first Prime Minister who spent South Punjab's 31 per cent share on this area. He said that he would have spent more funds on South Punjab had he not been victimized by Iftikhar Chaudhry.



Later on, addressing workers convention in PP-211, he said that Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of people as PPP resolved masses' problems, took a number of steps for eliminating poverty and gave a boost to agriculture.



Addressing a worker convention in PP-211 here on Wednesday, he said that the people had identified the real face of PML-N as they created hurdles in way of Saraiki Province. He said that it was PPP that raised voice for the province first and now it was part of its manifesto.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani said that he would quit politics if he had to beg for tickets. He said that no angle would come from sky to create Imran Khan's new Pakistan, adding that the people gathered from Musharraf's party, PPP and PML-N could not create new Pakistan. He said that the PPP and Yousuf Raza served the residents of Multan and launched development projects worth about Rs. 1 trillion in Multan. He said that now it was the turn of Multanites to pay back and support Gillanis.



PPP's candidate for PP-211 Ali Haider Gilani said that rendered sacrifices for the residents of his constituency as he was kidnapped and remained in custody of Taliban for three years. He said that he had a passion to serve the residents of PP-211. Candidates for PP-212 and 213 also spoke on this occasion.