LAHORE (PR): Prof Dr S Sohail H. Naqvi on behalf of LUMS signed an MoU with National Hospital and Medical Centre (NHMC) to develop and operate a "Health and Wellness Centre" on the University's premises for the provision of Emergency Medical Services to all members of the LUMS Community.

Within three months of the MoU being signed, the Health and Wellness Centre was inaugurated today Wednesday July 27, 2018 and is now fully operational to the entire LUMS community. The inauguration was attended by important members from LUMS among them being Vice Chancellor, Prof.Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi, Chief Operating Officer,Ms. Nabiha Shahnawaz, Dean of Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering,Dr. Shahid Masud, Head of Finance and Accounts, Zunair Zafar, Senior Manager Procurement, Muhammad Iqbal, Head of Human Resources, Asif Iqbal, Muhammad and Director General Administration and Services, Muhammad Amer Khan Durrani,

The centre was inaugurated by Dr. Shahida Khawaja, CEO NHMC. At the ceremony, Dr. Khawaja spoke about the absolute need to have quick and effective treatment on the premises. She said, "All the basic facilities for urgent care are present on-spot for the entire LUMS community."

Talking about the importance of the centre, Dr Naqvi said, "It was imperative for the LUMS family to have a Health and Wellness Centre for emergency cases. There will be ambulances available to take more serious cases to the National Hospital. The Centre will especially be important for preventive campaigns to take better care of the students."