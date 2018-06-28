Share:

Breda - Pakistan suffered its third successive defeat in the Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament when hosts Netherlands routed them 4-0 in Breda.

Holland, which had defeated strong Belgian side 6-1 in their previous game, scored another big win against ever struggling green shorts, said the information made available here on Wednesday. Netherlands dominated the play for large periods, repeatedly entering the opponents territory through fast and well coordinated moves. They had a number of open play opportunities plus four penalty corners, scoring two goals in each half.

Pakistan had a few circle penetrations but hardly threatened the Dutch goal. At times, especially in the second half, they appeared completely clueless. From Holland, Robbert Kemperman struck the first goal in the 14th minute, while their second came from Valentin Verga who netted it in the 29th minute. Thijs van Dam completed the hat-trick for the hosts when he slammed in the third goal in the 47th minutes while Mirco Pruijser completed the rout in the 50th minute off penalty corner.

India lose 2-3 to defending champions Australia: India fought valiantly before going down 2-3 to world champions Australia to slump to their first defeat in the FIH Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Wednesday.

Australia produced their best show of the tournament and scored through Lachlan Sharp (6th minute), Tom Craig (15th) and Trent Mitton (33rd) to secure full points. The Indians, however, did not give up and fought till the end, scoring through Varun Kumar (10th) and Harmanpreet Singh (58th), producing a nail-biting finish.

The loss meant India slumped to third spot in the standings with six points from two wins behind hosts Netherlands (6 points), while Australia climbed to the top with seven points from three games. The top two sides after the round robin stage of the six-team event will play in the fina of the tournament on Sunday. India will next play Belgium on Thursday.