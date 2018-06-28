Share:

Man dies in road accident

A 40-year-old man died after being hit by a speedy motorcycle on Walton Road in Factory Area police precincts on Wednesday. The motorcyclist also received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital on an ambulance. Rescue workers said the deceased identified as Sabir was trying repair his car alongside the road when a motorcyclist hit him from the rare side in high-speed. Resident of Khanewal district, Sabir was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries where he died later. The police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

14 wounded in gun battle

At least 14 people including two girls received bullet injuries as two groups clashed in Harbanspura on Wednesday. The injured were rushed to hospital with bullet injuries. The condition of three of the victims was said to be serious. The incident took place in Salamatpura in the limits of Harbanspura police on early Wednesday. Police investigators said Yousaf and Mohsin groups clashed over the installation of electric transformers in front of their houses. At least four gunmen opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, 14 people including two minor girls sustained bullet wounds. The attackers fled instantly. A police official said that Mohsin and Yousaf were arrested soon after the shooting. They also sustained bullet injuries during the clash and were sent to hospital in police custody. The gunfire triggered panic in the populated locality as passersby and motorists fled to safety. Five of the victims were said to be passersby.–Staff reporter

NH&MP returns gold, cash to owner

National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone (NH&MP) set an example of honesty after returning Rs 150,000, seven tola gold ornaments and other valuables to the owner. The Motorway Police central zone Tranada Muhammed Panah beat received a call from road user namely Rao Abdul Khaliq who informed that while travelling on personal car from Karachi to Bahawalnagar he forgot his suitcase, having cash & gold, at petrol pump near Taranda, as he stopped there for tyre changing. On information, patrol officers managed to trace the bag from petrol pump. After making inquiries, the officials handed over the bag. The owner appreciated the integrity, honesty and professionalism of the NH&MP. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik appreciated the efforts of the officer of Motorway Police and granted them commendation certificates and cash reward for their excellent performance.–APP

IGP visits Fountain House

Punjab Police Inspector General Kaleem Imam on Wednesday visited Fountain House and the Race Course police station in Lahore, a police spokesman said. The Fountain House administration briefed the police chief about the working of different departments. The IGP visited women ward, art therapy center, and the library of the Fountain House where he met women, members of transgender community, and other inhabitants. Meanwhile, Kaleem paid a surprise visit to the Race course police station and inspected the performance of the staff, front desk and duty chart. He directed the officers and personnel to deal with the public in a courteous manner and perform their duty with honesty and dedication. He ordered that while fulfilling the professional obligation, it should be ensured that the problems of the public would be solved without any delay.–Staff Reporter

CCPO briefed on traffic police working

CCPO BA Nasir on Wednesday visited offices of the chief traffic officer. Senior traffic officers welcomed the CCPO on his arrival. The officer also visited various branches and sections of the department. According to a police spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik gave a detailed briefing to the city police chief about the working of his department on this occasion. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik also briefed the CCPO about the latest initiatives taken by the city traffic police department to facilitate citizens. The CTO briefed the CCPO about the service structure of traffic wardens, driving license procedure, Raasta App, digital ticketing, traffic radio station, road safety units, and the working of the vigilance cell. The CCPO expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the traffic police department and directed the field officers to step up traffic awareness campaign to educate citizens about the importance of traffic laws and road safety measures. –Staff Reporter

Three more illegal rehab centres sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed three drug addiction treatment centres after evacuating 35 inmates, and 56 quackery outlets in different cities. According to details, the PHC teams had carried out the action on the Azm Drug Addiction Treatment Centre and Nida Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Sargodha where respectively 21 and six persons were kept. Also eight individuals were detained at the Al-Falah Manshiyat Centre Bahawalpur. They all were evacuated prior to the sealing of these centres since the inmates were in confinement against the Pakistan Mental Health Act. These centres did not have the requisite human resource, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff, and proper facilities like the emergency cover, residence and food. Moreover, teams of the Commission had also closed down 56 quackery outlets in five cities, which included 23 quacks in Gujranwala, 13 in Faisalabad, 10 in Sheikhupura, six Kasur and four in Lahore. –Staff Reporter