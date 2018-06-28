Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in rain-related incidents.

He has directed the administration to ensure providing best healthcare facilities to the injured. He issued directives to the department concerned to be alert to cope with any emergency.

“All resources should be utilised to drain out water from the low-lying areas and necessary machinery and other related equipments should be fully functional to cope with any untoward situation,” he said.

“Flood emergency control rooms should remain functional round the clock. The arrangements to drain out rainwater should be conspicuously visible,” he added.