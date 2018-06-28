Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua resigned from his post on Wednesday.

A statement released by his office stated that his resignation “is to morally coincide and principally support the process of democracy upon completion of the tenure of the previous government”.

Janjua sent his resignation on Tuesday night to caretaker Prime Minister Mulk who accepted it. Janjua served as NSA since October 23, 2015.

Janjua was appointed the national security adviser after high-level consultations between then Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in October 2015.

His appointment to such an important position came soon after his retirement from the military. Before his appointment, the post was held by Sartaj Aziz, who also held the portfolio of foreign affairs at that time.

Major General (retd) Mehmood Durrani served as NSA during the last PPP government before Mr Aziz took over the post.

Before being appointed to this post, Janjua served as the Commander Southern Command and President of the National Defence University, the military’s higher education institute and premier think-tank on national security matters.

Janjua had also played important role in building trust with Afghanistan and instituting a bilateral peace process.

Talking to media, Nasser Janjua maintained that he resigned on moral grounds as he was appointed by the former government.

Commissioned in the Punjab Regiment after graduating from Pakistan Military Academy’s (PMA) 59th class, Janjua’s military career saw active service in Siachen against the Indian army.

In 2006, he was posted as director-general of Military Operations (MO) and served under Lieutenant General (retd) Ahmad Shuja Pasha (later ISI DG). He also took part in military negotiations with Indian Army on May 23, 2006 to avoid military accidents at the LoC.

Janjua’s military career also saw him commanding the crucial Southern Command and was also the commanding officer of XII Corps.

The newly-inducted caretaker federal Minister for Defence Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Naeem Lodhi will also look after the affairs of National Security Division, besides Defence Production and Civil Aviation. Gen Lodhi had also served as secretary defence.

OUR STAFF REPORTER/Agencies