LONDON:- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the WTA Eastbourne event on Wednesday with a hamstring injury saying it was precautionary with the grass court Grand Slam event beginning next Monday. The 28-year-old Czech -- ranked eight in the world -- told the WTA website the hamstring injury felt worse when she awoke on Wednesday and did not wish to endanger her chances of playing at Wimbledon. Kvitova -- who has been seeded eight for Wimbledon -- came into the tournament on the back of victory at last week's WTA grasscourt tournament in Birmingham, England and was due to play Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round on Wednesday.–AFP