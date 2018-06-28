Share:

PESHAWAR - Following directives of ECP, the city district administration launched crackdown against large-sized banners and posters in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday. Acting upon the directives of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Naseer Khan and other officers of Town-II visited Ring Road and adjacent areas and removed large-sized billboards, posters and banners of the contesting candidates. In Town-IV, Additional Assistant Commissioner Niamatullah Kundi visited various localities on Kohat Road and removed hundred of illegal banners and posters.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Qaiser Khan Kundi visited Hayatabad along with the PDA officials and inspected various localities to implement the ECP SOPs for elections.

Our Staff Reporter