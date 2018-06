Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday arrested an accused for harassing a woman on social medial. According to the FIA spokesman, Awais Zulfiqar had filed a complaint that Hamza Aman was blackmailing his sister through videos made by him. A FIA team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused from Daroghawala chowk and recovered material from his mobile-phone.A case was registered against the accused.