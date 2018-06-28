Share:

PESHAWARL:- National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa arrested accused Shoaib Raza, son of Raja Shokat, of Rawalpindi allegedly involved in cheating public at large. As per details, NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa initiated an inquiry against the subject accused upon receipt of several complaints. The accused persons in connivance with each other showed high value land at the time of agreement and transferred low value land at different places after receiving handsome amounts in the form of cash, properties and motor vehicles.–Staff Reporter

NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has already arrested six co-accused including Mehtab Ali Qureshi of Rawalpindi, Bostan Khan of Haripur, Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah of Taxila, Malik Habib of Haripur, and Adil Shokat of Rawalpindi in the instant case, against whom the reference was under trial in the court.

The accused persons will be produced before the accountability court for obtaining their physical custody. Any person who has any claims against the above mentioned accused persons is requested to submit the claim with relevant documents to NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.