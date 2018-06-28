Share:

Islamabad - NAB Rawalpindi has filed a corruption reference against Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Ex-Chairman CDA, Saeed- Ur-Rehman, Member Finance CDA, and others in case of illegal construction of cultural complex at Shakarparian, Islamabad in Accountability Court Islamabad.

As per details, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi , Ex-Chairman CDA and Saeed- Ur-Rehaman, Member Finance CDA illegally ordered for stoppage of work on ongoing project without solid reason, misused authority and caused Rs 471.498 loss to the national exchequer. Reference was filed by Investigation officer Malik Zubair in Accountability Court, Islamabad on 27.06.2018. DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in light of the directions of Chairman NAB, Justice Javad Iqbal, all out efforts are being made to recover the looted money from swindlers and individuals corrupt. He said that Chairman NAB has categorically directed to all ranks of officers/officials of NAB to pursue proactively corruption cases as per NAB’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) transparently and on merit and take necessary measures to arrest corrupts and proclaimed offenders in order to eradicate corruption from the country.