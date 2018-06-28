Share:

LAHORE - On NAB’s demand, the Punjab secretary implementation and coordination (I&C) on Wednesday sought information from parent administrative departments of the public sector companies regarding terms and conditions of the CEO’s appointments.

Sources said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday had wrote a letter to I&C secretary for provision of record on inquiry against management of public limited companies within the province of Punjab.

“NAB Lahore is conducting an inquiry duly sanctioned by the competent authority, into the offences alleged to have been committed under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999,” said the NAB letter to the S&GAD.

The Bureau’s Lahore DG had assured the apex court that inquiries against 56 companies would be completed by June 30. But the bureau is still short of the basic information about chief executive officers (CEOs).

Sources in the S&GAD said that I&C secretary has written to the secretaries who are administrative bosses of the public sector companies facing corruption cases in the Bureau and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The companies were established in the administrative departments including agriculture, energy, forest, higher education, housing, industries, irrigation, labor & human resources, local government, livestock, mines & minerals, P&D, transport and others.

“You are requested to provide the attested copies of the contract signed between respective company and its CEO containing the terms and conditions on which the CEOs were appointed in public sector companies,” the letter says, adding, “The requisite record may be provided in respect of all public sector companies in province of Punjab”.

The NAB had set July 3 deadline for the administrative departments to provide required information to the bureau.

However, the S&GAD has directed the secretaries to furnish the attested information till June 30 (Saturday).