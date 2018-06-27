Share:

Since 2007 I was the first who had ever raised voice against RSS for its involvement in number of major terrorist attacks on Muslims in Pakistan as well as in India. But what is RSS exactly? What is their aim? Apparently, RSS is portrayed as the Indian right-wing, Hindu nationalist, paramilitary volunteer organization that is widely regarded as a party committed to the unity of Hindus. Whereas, in actuality, RSS is an extremist organization. RSS leaders have always been aggressive and intolerant towards other faiths (Islam in particular). It is a monolithic organization right from its inception in 1925. Its activities over the years have shown its moral disability and mind set of extremism. On the top of everything, Nathuram Vinak Godse who assassinated MK Gandhi, the father of their own nation, India, was associated with RSS. Today they hide in the back of Hindutva and claim themselves as nationalist.

How can one think of a party/organization to be a nationalist who kills their own founder? And continues to kill their fellow Muslims and Christian citizens.

The term “saffron terror” strongly linked to the RSS has always been called a “myth” by some Hindu influencers and BJP leaders, as RSS is the ideological parent organization of BJP and RSS is being financed by BJP. But that’s not true. Saffron terrorism does exist; it has been there since decades. Saffron terrorism is the use of violence or threat of violence, inspired by Hindutva, which is the predominant form of Hindu nationalism in India and is carried out by staunch supporters of Hindutva ad RSS tops the list. RSS supporters carry orange flags, which depicts the saffron color and perform discriminatory practices over minorities, primarily on Muslims on the pretext of violation of ban on beef consumption and cow slaughter, which included physical violence.

The major examples of Saffron terrorism by RSS include besides murder of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse, beating of Muslim youth by Bajrang Dal activists over talking to a Hindu girl, the demolition of the Babri Masjid by RSS, BJP, Shiv Sena and VHP activists, the Gujarat pogrom against Muslims by a variety of Hindutva activists, Bombing of the Samjhauta Express by Abhinav Bharat and Malegaon blasts and so on.

RAW in its efforts to isolate Pakistan from the world, apart from its own operations against Pakistan is supporting RSS as well to further the damage. RSS/RAW planned Pakistan Samjhota Express attacks on 18th Feb 2007 that killed 68 Pakistanis. A Hindu extremist leader Swami Aseemanand, a leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who had strong ties with Modi’s BJP confessed to have been a part of the incident. He also confessed in the court that several RSS preachers and Sang activists were directly involved in planning, funding and executing Samjhauta Express, Ajmer, Malegaon and Mecca Masjid blasts. He even said that Gen J J Singh is “with us”. (Singh was Army Chief till Sept. 2007). Not only this but Indian Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit was also found evidently involved in 2008 blast in the Muslim-majority Malegaon town in Nasik district of Maharashtra and was also linked to the Samjhota Express terrorist attack. In fact it was state sponsored act of terrorism which was ignored by UNO.

The involvement of RSS extremist in the said attacks was identified by Chief of the Maharasthra Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare who discovered that Lt. Col. Srikant Purohit had got 60 kg of RDX explosive from government supplies for use in the terrorist attack on the Samjhauta Express train. He supervised the entire operation through RSS &RAW operators.

The then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, and BJP Prime Ministerial candidate, L. K. Advani accused Karkare of being traitor and it is a charge that in India carries a death penalty. And unfortunately RAW eliminated Mr. Karkare during Mumbai attacks on 27th November 2008. In fact, it is yet another proof that RAW planed Bombay attack and elimination of Mr. Karakare was part of the Indian RAW sting terrorist operation of Bombay. The recently leased book titled “The Betrayal of India” by Elias Davidsson has also corroborated this claim.

It was I, who in 2009, had handed over a dossier of RAW and RSS involvement in terrorist activities to the then Indian Interior Minister Chidambaram after Malegaon and Samjhota Express attacks on Muslims. I have consistently been exposing India for both RSS and RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities.

In 2015, I had challenged Narendra Modi and former PM of India Manmohan Singh, for a live television debate to prove acts of terrorism by India particularly Samjhota Express attacks as well as the Mumbai attacks but they did not respond to my challenge. I had referred to these state-sponsored terrorist activities, as I had full knowledge with supporting evidences of these incidents, which were aimed at wiping out Muslims and defaming Pakistan by putting false allegations.

I call Narendra Modi a terrorist who was struggling at international forums to put ban on Pakistan in 2016 saying: “It was strange, today Modi who was recognized terrorist asked world powers to impose sanctions on Pakistan,”. It is no secret that he was involved in bloodshed of innocent Muslims of Gujarat (India) in 2002 and Kashmir. In my efforts to expose Narendra Modi and his criminal intentions against Muslims before the world, I even served an open charge sheet to UNSG on Kashmir day this year for the brutalities which Indian forces are committing in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) under his command and demanded United Nations Secretary General to wake up to take up the notice of human rights violations against Kashmiri Muslims.

The RSS leaders even boasted of killing 2000 Muslims in Gujarat riots but never did once Modi condemned the hate speeches. He is responsible for mass killing of Muslims by using RSS.

Moreover, Narendra Modi on 15th August 2016 clearly showed his hatred against Pakistan in his independence speech by supporting exiled Pakistani insurgent leader Brahamdagh Bugti as well as indirectly threatened Pakistan saying that “India could overtly support separatist groups in the Pakistani province of Balochistan and cause trouble in the regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan”.

The opposition leaders of Indian government are fully aware of the nefarious activities of RSS but the terror of RSS is forcing them to keep mum on their excesses.

Now we are looking forward to PM Modi himself to be enlisted as a terrorist as India and its RAW has fully been exposed after recent ban on RSS.

Will the Lok Sabha impeach PM Modi for his support to RSS? Would all those MLA’s who are against the RSS mindset pick up the courage to initiate the proceedings of impeachment? PM Modi, a life time member of RSS looks today like a character of Indian movie where it is possible for a criminal / terrorist or an Antank Waadi to become the PM and then the movie ends with the end of the PM himself. Let us see the ultimate end of this supporter of terrorists.

Or will PM Modi volunteer to serve his resignation?

Will now Indian Government list out all terrorists’ activities and make public the role of RAW and PM Modi through the Lok Sabha?

It has now become ethically liable for PM Modi to resign after being fully exposed as lifetime member of RSS. I feel happy today to see RSS exposed and banned and my efforts worked out but I would not stop here as the next much needed ban has to be on PM Modi who needs to be declared as war criminal.

The writer is a PPP Senator, former, Interior Minister of Pakistan, and Chairman of think tank “Global Eye” and Senate Body on Interior and Narcotics.

rmalik1212@gmail.com

@senrehmanmalik