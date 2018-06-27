Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed officials of Kashmir Liberation Cell to highlight Indian brutalities against Jammu Kashmir people by using traditional and social media. Addressing a meeting of Board of Governor of Kashmir Liberation Cell on Wednesday, he said that social media is an important tool to make the world know about what is happening in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Prime Minister was briefed about the performance of the cell and initiative taken by it for highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Kashmir Liberation Struggle is first and foremost priority f present government and directed the officials of the cell to establish Kashmiri Martyrs Gallery to recognize the sacrifices of those who had laid down their lives for the Liberation of their motherland. The Prime Minister also directed for compilation of impartial and unbiased history of Kashmir by interviewing important figures who remained associated with Kashmir Liberation Struggle one way or the other.

He also directed to build National Martyrs' Memorial in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Kashmir. The Prime Minister suggested launching of a research Journal of international standards to publish research papers and articles on Kashmir issue besides improvement of the quality of the contents being published in the magazine Kashmir Today being published by the cell.

The Prime Minister urged the officials of the cell to commemorate all the important national days and make sure the participation of all the people from different school of thoughts to carry forward the Kashmir struggle with unity. The Prime Minister paid tributes to the joint resistance leadership of Kashmir and assured that the government in the base camp of Kashmir Liberation Struggle would spare no effort to play its due role.