LAHORE - PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said the masses will bury the negative politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the upcoming elections.

“Imran has nothing in his political stocks except hollow slogans and deceptions,” Hamza said while addressing his supporters after opening an election office at Bhatti Gate on Wednesday,

The PML-N leader said: “Imran Khan came to the Punjab capital twice but he could win public support as the people found him a failed politician who was incapable of even completing a metro bus project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“On the contrary, Lahore is giving a new and modern look by the development projects like Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train under the PML-N government.

“Go to any district of Punjab, you will find new roads, new hospitals, and every public facility provided to the people by the government of Shehbaz Sharif,” he said.

Hamza hoped the PML-N will sweep the upcoming polls.

“July 25 is the day of accountability of Imran Khan,” he said.

Hamza mocked Imran Khan for speaking about justice, saying: the PTI workers were crying for justice outside Bani Gala.

He said it is only the PML-N that fulfilled the promises and ended loadshedding, brought peace to Karachi, and initiated energy projects and CPEC.

He also grilled PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, alleging the former president did nothing except looting public money.

Amid loud slogans from the party supporters Hamza said, Imran will find no place to hide his face when the voters will come out to vote PML-N on the election day.