Rawalpindi - The 12-year-old son of a detained PML-N candidate engineer Qamar-ul-Islam on Wednesday arrived in district courts and submitted tickets of his father to Returning Officers (ROs) for NA-59 and PP-10.

Muhammad Salar Islam Raja, the son of Qamar Ul Islam Raja, submitted party tickets of his father with Returning Officers (ROs) Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shabraiz Akhter and Civil Judge Asim Hafeez for NA-59 and PP-10 respectively. The young son of a detained PML-N leader was also being assisted by his older sister Uswa Islam Raja.

While holding party flags and portraits of Qamar Ul Islam Raja and chanting slogans “Go Nisar Go”, scores of charged leaders including N league candidate for NA-62 Barrister Danial Chaudhry (son of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan) and other workers accorded a rosy welcome to siblings of Qamar Ul Islam Raja, who is contesting general elections 2018 against former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from NA-59 and PP-10 on ticket of N league, and has been arrested by NAB for his alleged involvement in embezzling Rs 1 billion in “Clean Water Provision Project”. Police made tight security arrangements to the workers of political party inside and outside district courts. According to details, Salar Islam Raja (12) and Uswa Islam Raja (17) arrived in district courts in shape of a rally from Kallar Syedan, the home constituency of Engineer Qamar Ul Islam Raja, to submit the party tickets of their father before ROs for NA-59 and PO-10.

The PML-N workers, leaders and other area residents also chanted slogans against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, NAB officials and in favour of Engineer Qamar Ul Islam Raja.

Uswa Islam Raja and young Muhammad Salar Raja waved hands at the jubilant workers from the sunroofs of their vehicles. Addressing the party workers and leaders, Uswa Islam Raja and Muhammad Salar Raja said they arrived here to submit party tickets of their father to ROs and to convey the message of President PML-N Mian Shehbaz Sharif and ex-Premier Mian Nawaz Sharif that is to run electioneering campaign of Qamar Ul Islam Raja without any fear. They said their party leaders asked them to not care for any kind of hurdle during their mission. They vowed that their father would crush his opponent candidates on July 25, the polling day. They said their father had defeated his opponents with a lead of 50000 during general elections 2013. She said the political opponents are using negative tactics to oust her father from election race.

Uswa Raja said, “The independent candidate has no importance in my eyes or my father’s because only those candidates win the political battle from NA-59 and PP-10 who are awarded party tickets by top command of PML-N,” She added that there would be competition between two parties instead of any specific personality during general elections 2018.

She pledged she would go door to door to beg votes for her father. “People of NA-59 and PP-10 should support me and my brother to win the elections,” she said.

Muhammad Salar Raja, while addressing party workers, said his father is being victimised politically by some quarters to dent the party reputation. He said his father is innocent and has nothing to do with corruption scam. “I will not leave any message for Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the rival candidate, as he has no worth in my eyes,” he said.

He thanked the leaders and party workers for supporting him and requested people of NA-59 and PP-10 to stamp the tiger (election symbol of his father) on the polling day.

israr ahmed