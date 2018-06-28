Share:

PESHAWAR - As the elections are approaching, political parties have started electioneering in NA-27 where affluent candidates of deferent political parties, including PTI’s Noor Alam Khan, PPP’s Asma Alamgir and others, would try their luck to grab this seat of the National Assembly.

Apparently, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Noor Alam Khan seems the strongest as he not only has the party support but also contributed to several uplift schemes in this constituency when he was an MNA in the previous Pakistan People’s Party government.

The residents of the area say had Noor Alam Khan contested election independently, he would have secured the highest number of votes due to his services for the people of the area. He provided gas facility to the far-flung area of Peshawar adjacent to district Charsadda, besides launching other development schemes for his constituency.

Asad Khan, a resident of NA-27, told this scribe that the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is strong enough on this constituency as the people of the area have great love for Noor Alam Khan owing to the development schemes carried out by him.

Rizwanullah, another resident of the area, said he would cast his vote for Noor Alam Khan not on the basis of his party but owing to his performance. He said this time he is enjoying double benefit for holding ticket from a leading political party and having a good reputation in the area.

Other top contenders of this constituency are Asma Alamgir of Pakistan People’s Party, Haji Ghulam Ali of MMA, Sobia Shahid of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Arbab Tahir Nadeem of Awami National Party and several independents. Noor Alam Khan secured 22,045 votes in 2013 general elections when he contested election on PPP ticket. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sajid Nawaz grabbed the highest number of 67,214 votes followed by JUI-F’s Haji Ghulam Ali with 27,987 votes. Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Iqbal Zafar Jaghra secured third position with total number of 22,370 votes.

Israrullah of Jamaat-e-Islami remained fifth with 11,954 votes and Muhammad Hashim Babar independent remained sixth with 6,449 votes while Awami National Party’s Arbab Inamullah and Muhammad Zaman of Qaumi Watan Party got 5,902 and 2,257 votes, respectively.

Although Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seems a popular political party of this constituency, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will give a tough time to it as JUI-F candidate Haji Ghulam Ali had secured second largest number of votes after PTI’s Sajid Nawaz in 2013 general elections. This time votes of Jamaat-e-Islami and other members of the alliance would make a difference. Had Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N joined hands with Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, there would have been bright chances of the MMA candidate’s victory. But this did not happen as both the parties have fielded their own candidates separately in this constituency. Pakistan People’s Party candidate Asma Alamgir, also claiming to have political stake in the area, is relying only on her tenants. Although there was a huge vote bank of PPP in this constituency before 2013, Noor Alam Khan’s joining PTI has changed the scenario.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jaghra has also tried his luck in the past, but every time he failed to secure this seat. This time PML-N has replaced him with Sobia Shahid to contest election from NA-27, but winning this seat seems to be her unmaterialised dream.

NADER BUNERI