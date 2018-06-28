Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to conclude its election campaign of July 25 elections by holding a “big” rally at the famous D Chowk of Islamabad on July 23 — the last day of election campaign for all political parties and the independent candidates.

PTI had started its election campaign with a public rally from Mianwali—the hometown of chairman PTI Imran Khan, on last Sunday, which will now end with its last public gathering in Islamabad—the place from where Imran Khan himself is contesting election. On the night of July 23, the election campaign would end.

PTI in a letter written to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has sought from the district administration to provide security cover to its rally at the main D Chowk of the capital. Interestingly, PTI in the letter has not sought permission from the administration for holding of rally and has only informed the DC that it was holding a political gathering. A copy of the letter has been sent to the chief commissioner Islamabad and the capital city’s inspector general of police (IGP).

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan in the letter said that chairman PTI will be the chief guest on the occasion where “a large number of senior leadership along with a large number of members are likely to participate in the function”. The letter further said: “Kindly arrange to provide necessary security cover and allied facilities.”

PTI in the last general election of 2013 had also culminated its election campaign in Islamabad and party chairman Imran Khan had addressed his supporters through video-link from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. Imran Khan at that time was admitted to the hospital as he had sustained serious injuries after falling off a makeshift lift that was taking to him on to the stage at an election rally in Lahore.

An office-bearer of PTI’s Central Secretariat said that if the district administration did not allow the party to hold its rally at the D Chowk as rallies were banned there, then Parade Ground would be an alternate place for the last public gathering of the party ahead of the 2013 General Election.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has planned to hold big rallies in different cities of the country as part of its election campaign. Imran Khan will spend its two days, June 28 and June 29 in Lahore as part of its election campaign, then he will address workers convention in Islamabad on July 1 while he will spend his two days, July 2 and 3 in Karachi.