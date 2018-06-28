Share:

Railways repairs around 100 bridges

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways has repaired and renovated around 100 railway bridges during the last five years designed in such a way to meet modern standard and ensure safety of passengers across the country. "Pakistan Railways is inspecting the bridges on daily basis and making efforts to rehabilitate the remaining poor condition bridges as soon as possible," official told. The Railways administration desired to provide quick and safe journey to public within shortest possible time, the official added. "There are 13,841 bridges including 532 major and 13,309 minor bridges over the system. Most of the bridges were constructed well before partition, when Railway System was introduced in the subcontinent and have completed their life," he said. To a question, he said that owing to dedicated inspections and regular maintenance, bridges were generally in satisfactory condition for safe train operation. He said the rehabilitation of bridges would ensure safety standards, remove speed restrictions imposed on weak bridges, ensure effective maintenance in reducing the operational cost.

and meet the increased requirements of freight and passengers.

To another question, he said that Pakistan Railways has rehabilitated 789.34 kilometer track by removing temporary speed restrictions and increasing speeds for ensuring sustainable train operation.

"The rehabilitation work was carried out at 14 different routes in four provinces, under various Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects," he added.

Giving province wise detail of the rehabilitated track, he said 397.05 km track rehabilitated in Punjab, 215.60 km in Sindh, 23.69 km in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 153.00 km in Balochistan in last five years.

"The routes included Karachi-Hyderabad, Katrina-Dadu, Dera Murad Jamali-Sibi, Khanpur-Multan, Lodhran-Pakpattan, Faisalabad-Sheikhupura, Multan-Lahore, Lahore-Lalamusa, Peshawar Attock City, Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Multan-Kot Addu, Kot Addu-Mianwali, Sibi-Khost and Hyderabad-Rohri- Khanpur," he added.

Pakistan to attend China Horticultural Expo

BEIJING (APP): Pakistan along with 97 countries and international organizations have confirmed to participate in the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Expo, and has started building its pavilion, according to the expo's organizing committee. Zhou Jianping, executive deputy director of the Beijing World Horticultural Expo Coordination Bureau, said that 80 countries including Pakistan, Britain, Germany, and Japan, as well as 17 international organizations including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), have confirmed their participation in letters. Pakistan, Japan and Germany have started the pavilion construction while 20 international participants have signed agreements, China.org.cn reported on Wednesday. The construction of the expo park is steadily progressing, Zhou said and added, the main structures of the core buildings, such as the China Pavilion and the International Pavilion, have recently been completed. Exterior decoration, as well as mechanical and electrical installations in these pavilions, is now underway.

The construction of supporting infrastructure inside the expo park has also been completed, while infrastructure construction outside the park is going as planned.

Eight types of tickets will be sold both online and on-site at the expo park. More than 80 companies from nine industries are listed as service providers to participants of the expo.

In the second half of this year, the expo's general contractor will speed up construction of the main pavilions, public landscapes and infrastructure to ensure the beginning of the move-in phase in October.

It is estimated that supporting service facilities, such as the expo village and hotels, and surrounding infrastructure will be completed by the end of the year.

The 2019 Beijing Expo is the highest-level international horticultural exposition approved by the International Association of Horticultural Producers and recognized by the Bureau International des Expositions.

The expo, hosted by the Chinese central government and organized by the Beijing municipal government, will be held in Yanqing, Beijing from April 29 to October 7, 2019.

MoU signed to raise Pak-Canada trade

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and LCCI inked a MoU to boost trade between Pakistan and Canada. Ontario Chamber's President Mr. Rocco Rossi and LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Pakistan Consul General in Toronto Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, S.M. Muneer, Ali Mirza, Naveed Bukhari and renowned businessmen of Canada, according to Lahore Chamber's spokesman here Wednesday. The MoU between the two chambers was the idea of LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, who is keen to have a good trade volume between Pakistan and Canada. As per the MoU, both Chambers would make joint efforts to strengthen trade and economic ties and would also ensure establishment of close contacts between the private sectors of the two countries. Rocco Rossi said that Pakistan and Canada had huge scope to work together to further strengthen bilateral economic relations as Pakistan was a great country having rich and unmatched resources.

"It is a great country and has a bright future," he remarked.

He said that private sectors of the two countries should promote trade, investment and economic partnership in the areas of mutual interests.

On this occasion, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed said that Canada and Pakistan enjoyed cordial diplomatic and economic relations. "Canada is one of the few countries which has been supporting and assisting Pakistan in its efforts to acquire sustainable economic growth," he said and added that Pakistan was eager to maintain good working relations with Canadian High Commission to optimize the available options for greater trade and investment. He hoped that MOU between the two chambers would go a long way in achieving the desired results.

Traders pin hopes on Misbah to boost exports

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday congratulated new caretaker Commerce, Trade, Industries and Production Minister Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and expressed the hope that he would design a comprehensive strategy with the consultation of business community to boost the exports. LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil and Executive Committee Members said in a media statement that Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman was rich with the vast experience and had grassroot information to promote the exports of Pakistan. They said that Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, who was also a former President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, had already set a benchmark during his various important positions and had been instrumental to promote the national economy. The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community greatly appreciated the decision of the caretaker government to depute such an experienced person on this most important task to promote exports and earn the much-needed foreign exchange. They expressed the optimism that Mian Misbah-ur-Rehaman would promote exports, citing that he had a track record of great service for the economic sector of Pakistan and had interacted with trade and industry of Pakistan in different capacities thus acquired a comprehensive understanding of the issues encountered by different sectors of the commerce and industry for finding appropriate solutions.