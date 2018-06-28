Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmad has termed Twenty20 Triangular series a tough event but hoped that his team will play well to attain success.

Talking to the reporters here on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium on the last day of the training camp to prepare the team for Zimbabwe tour, Sarfraz said he is looking forward to playing Australia with the hope the games against them turn out to be nail-biting encounters. “Australia is a strong side and a tough nut to crack in T20 cricket as its even new side is very much accustomed to the shortest version of the game and we also will not be taking the hosts Zimbabwe easy.”

To a query, he said in his so far cricket career, he has visited Zimbabwe twice and found different types of wickets prepared during these trips. “During 2013 tour, the wickets were grassy while in the 2015 tour, the wickets were slow with some moisture. Weather in Zimbabwe will be cold and the matches will be started a bit earlier and final playing side will be announced after seeing playing conditions,” he said.

The skipper said that the team picked for the upcoming series is well-rounded and will be boosted by the return of Yasir Shah, who was sidelined by a hip bone injury earlier this year. “The team is well-prepared for both the outings as we are banking upon the talent of youngsters and relying on the expertise of the experienced players, so hopefully, good quality cricket will be witnessed during the triangular and one-day series.”

Sarfraz said being a captain, he is always under pressure, but he will not let it get to him and try to win matches with his batting. “Obviously there is an added pressure of captaincy on me but I always try to play my due role with good batting and keep on inspiring the team to success. But I will not change my batting order and will continue to bat at number four position.”

The captain also lauded Kamran Akmal’s recent performance in the domestic circuit but also said that M Hafeez was given preference over Kamran on the basis of presence of six left-handers in the Australian side to benefit from his bowling and to open the innings with Fakhar Zaman. Sarfraz said that the matter of giving rest to pace bowler M Amir was not discussed with him but it is the effort of the team management to utilize the services of a particular bowler while giving him ample rest. “Following this option, we will be giving chance to different bowlers in upcoming assignments.”

He also supported the statement of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik that unity is the main factor in the team’s success and it also helps in elevating its performance. He also welcomed the inclusion of ace spinner Yasir Shah and said the team will be getting benefit from his services in the ODIs.

He was of the view that in T20 cricket, no team can be considered underdogs and Pakistan has to put in a lot of efforts to retain No 1 slot. “We are number one side in T20 and considering this aspect, we will not be taking any pressure in the triangular series,” he said and urged the team players to excel in their respective department of the game to register victories. “In the one-day team, we are making lesser chances in order to make good combination to perform better in the next year’s World Cup,” he added.