Islamabad - The Supreme Court has allowed Bahria Town to continue and complete the projects in the larger interest of public.

Bahria Town is allowed to collect payments and dues from all allottees and investors so that construction work can be completed in letter and spirit. The hearing of the case will resume after summer vacations.

Furthermore, Bahria Town has been ordered to deposit Rs5 billion as surety/guarantee within two weeks before the Supreme Court and 20 percent from the total amounts collected every month shall also be deposited before the specified account of Registrar of the Supreme Court.

As per the order, the NAB has been restrained from any investigation in the matters of Bahria Town , its directors and all persons directly or indirectly connected with the project.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Malik Riaz appeared before the apex court and argued that he had done nothing illegal and against the law and earned his name and reputation because of his hard work. He was committed to provide housing facilities to the people of Pakistan and nobody in the world had provided such facilities in such a short time. Bahria Town was providing state-of-the-art facilities and was always committed to complete the projects, before scheduled time.

Riaz requested the chief justice and other judges of the Supreme Court to personally visit Bahria Town to see the development work in progress. Riaz also told the apex court that every project of Bahria Town had its water treatment plant. During the hearing, overseas Pakistan and other investors of Bahria Town Karachi thanked the chief justice of Pakistan for saving their investment from getting ruined.