Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kuri, Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan, Caretaker Minister for Information and Law Barrister Ali Zafar, Senator Rehman Malik, Senator Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Caretaker Minister for Human Rights, Kashmir/GB Affairs Roshan Khursheed Barucha and other cutting the cake to mark the 64th Self-Defense Forces Day of Japan during a reception hosted by Embassy of Japan at local hotel.



Japanese artists perform during a ceremony held to celebrate Japanese Self Defence Forces Day.



Japanese artists present Taiko performance during a reception hosted by Embassy of Japan to mark the 64th Self-Defense Forces Day of Japan at local hotel.



Group photo of guests during a reception hosted by Embassy of Japan to mark the 64th Self-Defense Forces Day of Japan at local hotel.