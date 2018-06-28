Share:

DADU - Scores of special persons observed a token hunger strike here on Wednesday to draw attention of Sindh government towards their plight, particularly discriminatory attitude in the job quota.

They demanded quota in jobs, grant of stipends and provision of ration for disabled persons of District Dadu.

Nazeer Ahmed, Altaf Khan, Lala Khan, Ali Nawaz and others said that they had contacted with DC Dadu office for ration they were ill treated by the clerk of revenue who pushed them out of office and deny issuing the nation.

FIRE

Two houses were gutted when fire erupted at Saifuddin village on Wednesday.

The incident took place due to electricity short circuit and it reduced the house hold items present in both houses to ashes.

A man was scorched in a bid to douse the fire. While two goats died in fire.