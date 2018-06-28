Share:



Displaced Syrian people from the province of Daraa drive to the village of al-Rafid in the border area between the Israeli-occupied Golan heights and Syria



Displaced Syrian people from the province of Daraa drive to the village of al-Rafid in the border area between the Israeli-occupied Golan heights and Syria



Displaced Syrian people from the province of Daraa drive to the village of al-Rafid in the border area between the Israeli-occupied Golan heights and Syria



Displaced Syrian people from the province of Daraa drive to the village of al-Rafid in the border area between the Israeli-occupied Golan heights and Syria