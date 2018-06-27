Share:

FAISALABAD-An appellate tribunal on Wednesday declared PML-N candidate Imran Sher Ali ineligible for contesting the upcoming general elections from PP-117. Plaintiff Nafees told the tribunal that Imran Sher Ali , brother of former state minister Abid Sher Ali , has concealed his assets and that he has not returned loan taken from different banks.

Imran Sher is a bank defaulter, therefore, he should not be allowed to participate in the elections, he requested. Subsequently, the tribunal declared PML-N candidate ineligible for the polls and rejected his nomination papers. On the other hand, pleas against nomination papers of PML-N Saira Afzal Tarar from Hafizabad and PPP leader Ejaz Cheema from NA-75 were dismissed. However, Tehreek-e-Labaik candidate Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali for NA-81 was barred from contesting the elections. It is to be mentioned here that the revised list of candidates will be published on Thursday. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by Friday while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will allot election symbols to candidates on Saturday.

Polling for the general elections will be held on 25th of next month.