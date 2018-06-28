Share:

Rawalpindi - Deputy Minister of National Defence, Republic of Turkey Suay Alpay along with his delegation called on Minister for Defence Production, Lt. Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi at Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi today.

Minister for Defence Production appreciated the historical relations between the two countries. He admired the role of Turkey in supporting Pakistan at all regional and International forums. The Minister expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to deepen, broaden and strengthen its partnership with Turkey in all fields including defence cooperation to the optimum level. He lauded the democratic and development initiatives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a visionary leader.

The Minister extended thanks for construction of a fleet tanker for Pakistan Navy. He also appreciated the recent deal for Super Mashshak Trainer Aircraft by PAF for Turkish air force. The Turkish Deputy Minister thanked the Minister for Defence Production for hosting the delegation.