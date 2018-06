Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad team arrested two accused for violating copyright ordinance. According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Al Rehman Traders in Makkuana Faisalabad and AM Foods in village 209 RB in Faisalabad and arrested Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Irfan for selling and manufacturing snacks violating the copyright of Muhammad Umar Nasar and recovered 18 bundles of snacks and two packing machines and a compressor. A case registered against the accused.