LAHORE - Two children died and seven other persons sustained wounds in rain-related incidents in the provincial captial late Tuesday night.

Rescuers said the roof of a small house collapsed in Sabzazar (G-block) amid downpour and windstorm. As a result, a two-year-old Omar died on the spot while five other members of his family sustained serious injuries.

Locals managed to pull the victims out of the debris after hectic efforts. The injured were shifted to hospital on ambulances. In another incident, a six-year-old girl died while her mother and brother sustained serious injuries when the roof of their house collapsed near Link Road Model Town. Six-year-old Afeefa was recovered dead from the debris. However, her mother Rabia and brother Ali Sher was rushed to the Jinnah hospital with serious injuries.

Heavy rain and windstorm uprooted trees on several roads and also caused accidents.

Overcast conditions, scattered rains in the morning and late night and continuously blowing winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather pleasant during the day and at nighttime. Lahore received 29mm rain. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.

The rains added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides. Inundated rainwater on roadsides and slippery conditions of roads caused massive traffic jams.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore on Thursday (today). Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas,

Hyderabad, Karachi, Kalat, Zhob, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir and at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, D I Khan, D G Khan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Quetta divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.