FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has opened admissions to MSc (Hons), M Phil and MS Programmes for academic year 2018-19.

The last date to apply (1st entrance test) online registration is July 3 and the test will be carried on July 9. The second entry test will be held in the first week of August. For more details, visit the website uaf.edu.pk. The candidate for the admission in MSc (Hons), MS and MPhil are required to qualify entry rest securing at least 50 percent marks.

The university offers more than 175 under graduate and postgraduates programmes and has produced more than 80,000 gradates so far. The applicants are advised to reach examination centres well before time of the commencement of test time mentioned at their roll slips. The UAF is the only educational institution in the country which is raked in the top 100 universities of the globe in any category.