Protesters hold a rally outside of Manhattan Federal Court in New York City. They came out to protest the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Trump's travel ban during a rally and march from Foley Square to Battery Park Battery Park.



First generation Turkish-American Zuleyha Kayi, of Westchester County, consoles her son Yusuf, 4, during a rally outside of Manhattan Federal Court



Protesters march down Broadway after a rally was held outside of Manhattan Federal Court



Nisar Khan, a Pakistani immigrant who lives in Brooklyn, listens to a speaker during a rally outside of Manhattan Federal Court