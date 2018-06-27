Share:

SIALKOT-Growing differences between the PTI's Usman Dar Group and Umer Farooq Mayer Group have confused the local PTI voters and supporters in Sialkot city after the unfair distribution of party tickets.

Some PTI workers said that they were much perturbed and confused following the prevailing political scenario. They said that they were unable to decide which PTI candidate should be supported in the constituency. They revealed that the situation was affecting the PTI vote bank in Sialkot city. They said that both the PTI groups were using their complete political influence.

The workers including Muhammad Mushtaq, Hassan, Nasir Shah, Seemi, Rukhsana Bibi, Parveen Akhtar, Uzma, Jabeen, Nasreen Akhtar, Mah Jabeen, Abdul Ghani, Sheikh Iqbal, Bashir Ahmed, Ghulam Hussain, Zeeshan, Ashir, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Rafiq , Munawar Hussain, Fhad, Ghulam Mustafa and Abdul Rasheed south end to the political rift.

The PTI top leadership awarded ticket to PML-N dissident Ch Ikhlaq Ahmed by totally ignoring Umer Farooq Mayer, the day one worker of PTI Sialkot. Due to this great pity and injustice, Umer Farooq Mayer is now contesting as independent candidate against Usman Dar. Due to the critical situation, the PTI seems to be in hot waters in Sialkot city, said political pundits.

Meanwhile, both the rival candidates, PML-N's Khawaja Muhammad Asif and PTI's Usman Dar, have started flexing their political muscles during their election campaign in Sialkot city's constituency NA-73.

PML-N has already started its door-to-door campaign in Sialkot city while the PTI is behind in this matter. Sialkot city is a stronghold of the PML-N but the top leadership has again fielded Usman Dar against PML-N's big gun Khawaja Asif.

In 2013 general elections, the PML-N's Khawaja Asif had defeated PTI's Usman Dar. The PTI is facing strong opposition from its disgruntled leader Umer Farooq Mayer, who is also contesting polls from the constituency as an independent candidate. This situation was harming the PTI vote bank in Sialkot city and PML-N is taking full advantage of the prevailing situation.

PTI top leadership remained unable to end the growing political differences between the local PTI leaders Umer Farooq Mayer, Usman Dar, Umer Dar and others. PTI is facing big challenges in Sialkot by its local disgruntled leaders who are now contesting polls against the PTI candidates.

PPP has fielded Zarar Mehmood Malik as its candidate in NA-73. It remained split into several small groups after the PTI was joined by Ch Ejaz Ahmed Cheema, its president of Sialkot district. Ejaz Cheema joined PTI after flying from the camps of PPP but remained unable to get PTI ticket. His political jump resulted in division of PPP in several small groups in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsil.

Khawaja Asif is now playing his vital role besides keeping his grip on PML-N politics in Sialkot district ahead of the July 25, 2018 general elections. He is contesting as PML-N candidate in NA-73. This is his favourite and lucky constituency from where he is five-time winner.

Khawaja Asif has been enjoying his very close association with the Sharif brothers due to which he also played his pivotal role in allotment of the PML-N tickets to the candidates in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils by adopting positive and effective political strategy to give tough time to the PTI candidates.

It would be the biggest election contest during the 2018 general elections in Sialkot district. There are total 488,398 voters in NA-73. In 2013 general elections, Khawaja Asif had won after getting 92803 votes against PTI's Usman Dar who got 71525 votes. JI's Arshad Mehmood Baggu remained on third position by getting 6361 votes while PPP's Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan could get only 2195 votes from this Sialkot city's constituency.