Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited city drains to review and inspect the condition and cleaning works on Wednesday.

The mayor went to the PIDC Nala, Hijrat Colony Nala, Gujjar Nala during his visit. Talking to media, he said that we had started cleaning work of 41 drains and also removal of encroachments so that these drains could be made better.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this work and he himself will monitor all works and if it was found unsatisfactory the concerned contractor will be removed.

The mayor said that major drains would be cleaned by us and small drains cleaning would be done by the DMCs. He said that more machinery would be incorporated to ensure speedy work. During the visit while inspecting the Gujjar Nala near Ziauddin Hospital and in Liaquatabad, Justice Amir Hani called the managing director of KWSB to send an officer here so that the work could be corrected and then contact with the metropolitan commissioner and also inform to me. He was accompanied by the head of Water Commission Justice Amir Hani Muslim whereas Municipal Corporation Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Syed Shakir Ali, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Senior Director Nauman Arshad, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers were also present on the occasion.