Share:

Please! Stop fooling us. If there is seriously shortage of water in Karachi, so how does water tanker are not affected by it? From where they found it for resale? The water is essential for living. No real solution to our water shortages has been presented or considered.

Through your column of newspaper I request to the concerned authority of water board that “let the people of Karachi live. I would like to draw the attention of the Water board authorities towards the grievance of the people of our locality F.B AREA for the last two months; we have been facing this problem of shortage of water supply. we are desperately waiting for supply of clean water.

Your immediate action in this matter is required which would certainly be admired by every member of our society.

HAMNA KHAN,

Karachi, June 24.