NAROWAL: A woman and her newborn baby died owing to alleged negligence of doctors and paramedical staff here on Wednesday. Heirs held protest against the hospital staff.

According to details, Munaza 26, resident of village Battian Wala Narowal was brought to DHQ Hospital with labour pain.

However, the woman and newborn died of alleged negligence of doctors and the paramedical staff.

The heirs with dead bodies held protest against the incident and demanded the authorities concerned to award exemplary punishment to the accused involved in playing with lives of people.

However, DHQ MS Dr Asif rejected the allegations and said that the child was already died due to lack of blood in the body. "The doctors tried their best to save life of the woman but she could not survive," he pointed out.